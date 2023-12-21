Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $610.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $519.43 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.81. The company has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.