Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE THR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
