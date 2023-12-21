Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 356,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Thermon Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 533,474 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.