Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Thermon Group Stock Performance
Shares of THR stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thermon Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.