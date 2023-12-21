Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thermon Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

