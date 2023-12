Thomas Netzer Sells 982 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 12,124 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $695,190.16.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

