Thomas Netzer Sells 982 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 12,124 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $695,190.16.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.