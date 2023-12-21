Thomas Schiller Sells 40,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.