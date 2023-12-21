Thomas Schiller Sells 40,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
indie Semiconductor Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
