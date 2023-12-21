Thomas W. Powell Sells 5,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $7,698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 139,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.