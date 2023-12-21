Thomas W. Powell Sells 5,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of POWL stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $97.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 23.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
