TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $378.56

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $378.56 and last traded at $377.11, with a volume of 16780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

