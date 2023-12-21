Traders Buy High Volume of Applied Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,303 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 7,441 call options.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 71.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 332,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on APLD

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.97.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.