Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.81.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $243.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.