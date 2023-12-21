TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

