Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Tronox Stock Down 2.9 %

Tronox stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

