Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Tronox Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

