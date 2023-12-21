Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.14 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

