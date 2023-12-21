Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $64.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.90 and a 200-day moving average of $444.77. The firm has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

