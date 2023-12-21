Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $64.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $470.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77. The company has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

