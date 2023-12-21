U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
