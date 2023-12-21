U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

