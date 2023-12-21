Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.34.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.