United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $591.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $494.00 to $591.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

Shares of URI stock opened at $558.27 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $582.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

