UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $550.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $515.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

