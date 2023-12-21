Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

UE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,038,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 132,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $219,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

