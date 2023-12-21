VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.