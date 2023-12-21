VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.40.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

