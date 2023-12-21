Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

