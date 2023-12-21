Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

