Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Geometric Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Geometric Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,208,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $430.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

