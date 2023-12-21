Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,868,000 after acquiring an additional 727,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,874,000 after buying an additional 230,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 132,318 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VIOO opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $100.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

