Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.59

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 160656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

