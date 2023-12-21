Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.59

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 160656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

