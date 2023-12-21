Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.59

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 160656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
