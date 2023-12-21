Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $11.24 on Monday. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 73.40%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vector Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vector Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.