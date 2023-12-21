Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.