Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

VIGL opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.73. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

