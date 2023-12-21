Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

