Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,132,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,495,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

DIS stock opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

