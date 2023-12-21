Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s current price.

VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

