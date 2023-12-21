Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $221.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

