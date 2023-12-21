Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.