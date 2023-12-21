Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $154.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.63.

NYSE:WCN opened at $146.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

