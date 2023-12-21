Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

NYSE:WM opened at $175.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

