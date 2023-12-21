Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4,231.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,192 shares of company stock worth $26,501,135. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.