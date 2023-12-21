Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 3,191 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,948 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.