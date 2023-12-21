Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $126.22.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

