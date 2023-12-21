Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

