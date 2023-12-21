Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after buying an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,289,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

