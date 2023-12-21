Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 192,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,308,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $93.13.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.