Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.