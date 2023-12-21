Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DraftKings by 68.1% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 603.1% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 340,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $4,756,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

