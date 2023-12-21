Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 4,721 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.