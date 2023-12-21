Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

OMFL stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

