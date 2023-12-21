Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

