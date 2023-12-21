Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $188.10 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $166.06 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.