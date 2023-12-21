Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 173 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NKE opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

